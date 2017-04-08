Thesis Statement Format blog Problem retrosynthesis set notation interval notation

Pharmaceutical Science BSc(Hons) degree course for 2017

Date: 2017-04-08 00:01

This module aims to develop the knowledge of both organic chemistry and medicinal chemistry in organic chemical reactivity as well as the basic mechanisms of drug addiction. The module deals with the methodology of organic synthesis following concepts dealt with at Level 9 to include important organic chemistry topics such carbanion reactivity of carbonyl compounds, the reactions of aromatic and heteroaromatic compounds, stereochemistry, asymmetric synthesis and retrosynthesis. In addition, the module deals with complex biological response, drug design and the role within the pharmaceutical industry. The use of spectroscopic techniques structure elucidation is also studied.

This module incorporates elements of pharmacology, toxicology, immunology and pharmaceutics (including formulation science). The module gives a grounding in the processes of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion which underlies many of the toxicological and pharmacological effects of biological agents. In addition, how drug formulation affects the bioavailability of a drug and how the physiology of the human system affects these processes will be discussed. The module includes an introduction to immunology which is considered important as recent developments in drug development involve antibodies as therapeutic agents. Major factors involved in the effective and safe delivery of therapeutic agents to human populations will be reviewed.

This module deals with the themes of spectroscopy in the development of a more rigorous theoretical footing and advanced applications. In parallel to this, there is an introduction to analytical themes covering radiochemical analysis, electroanalysis and thermal analysis.

This module provides an opportunity to undertake a scientific project and develop skills required to plan a project, develop a methodology, analyse the data and disseminate the results. Two types of projects are offered: an experimental or a non-experimental project requiring a review and critical evaluation of data generated from laboratory experiments or collected from published works.

This module builds upon prior knowledge gained at A-level with respect to: atomic and molecular structure within various bonding models nomenclature and chemistry of organic functional groups, as well as inter-conversion and synthesis and the laws of kinetics and thermodynamics and its application within simple chemical and pharmaceutical systems.

The module builds upon and develops further, topics studied at Level 5, for example, stereoselective synthesis and retrosynthetic analysis. In addition, new topics are introduced such as pharmacognosy, combinatorial chemistry, photochemistry, free radical chemistry and pericyclic reactions. The lectures and associated workshops will encourage the development of problem solving and team working skills, in preparation for the workplace. These skills will be practised during laboratory-based exercises involving group work with 'mini-projects" which will be assessed using a range of methodologies that include oral presentations, report writing and poster presentations.

An optional sandwich year between Years 7 and 8 provides the opportunity to gain experience of how pharmaceutical science is applied in an industrial situation. The industrial placement tutor will help you find your paid placement.

This module deals with aspects pertinent to a career in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The module aims to cover a wide range of topics and introduces macromolecules and biomaterials as part of drug delivery systems by viewing each step from synthesis, properties to final product to include polymers and biomaterials, green chemistry, patents, intellectual property, health and safety, and legislation.