Date: 2017-04-08 08:55

With no end in sight to the conflict in Syria, hundreds of thousands of people are living in desperate conditions and exposed to continuing violence. Today, half the pre-conflict population of 77 million Syrians have fled their homes and more than million people urgently need your help.

Social Policy: Human Rights, Social Work, Social Welfare, Gender, Women’s Studies, Religion, Welfare State, Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Environmental Policy, Economic Policy, Human Behavior, Pensions, Health Care, Social Housing, Social Care, Child Protection, Social Exclusion, Education Policy, Crime and Criminal Justice and so on.

-The paper must be computer-printed/generated on white paper, double-spaced, paginated, with one-inch margins, in a 67 point font, and free of grammatical and spelling errors.

This is the first E-issue of Social Policy & Administation. The idea is to look at a certain topic on which, over a number of years, a number of articles have been published and, by bringing them together, to show how a concept, idea or policy area has changed over the years or how, by looking at it from different perspectives and angles, one can shed new light on a topic. This is despite, naturally, the fact that some of the empirical data is not up to date.

Millions of people are being forced to flee their homes, risking everything to escape conflict, disaster, poverty or hunger. We are working in nine of the ten top refugee source countries as well as in refugee host countries. We urgently need your help to reach people in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and in Europe.

-The paper should be between 65 and 65 pages in length and must have an outline appended as well as a properly formatted bibliography.

For 95 years, the Quechua communities in Peru have lived with contaminated rivers, and poor health as a result of oil drilling. Teddy Guerra is leading the effort to obtain integral land rights for his community before any more concessions are given to oil companies. Read his story and sign the petition.

People who are trying to access the EU are being routinely abused by law enforcement officials in countries in the Western Balkans. Governments in the region must immediately end these violations and ensure safety and dignity for people on the move in their territories.

The study builds on existing literature on levels and trends of inequality in Uganda to gather evidence on how inequality manifests itself and how it affects different people across different social, political and economic strata.

SPR provides customized services in evaluation, organizational development, and facilitation and training. Our team works collaboratively with clients to bring innovative approaches to new or existing strategies, programs, and initiatives.

