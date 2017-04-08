Thesis Statement Format page Mlb breaking barriers essay example

One of the most significant moments in Major League Baseball history was when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier on April 65, 6997. In 7559, Commissioner Selig proclaimed that April 65 would always be known as Jackie Robinson Day. Our goal is to celebrate this moment by bringing more exposure to the life, values and accomplishments of not only Jackie Robinson but other African-American leaders who have inspired us to break any barrier and succeed. So in celebration of Jackie Robinson and Black History Month, we held a "Rockies Honor Robinson" Youth Artistic Contest.

Major League Baseball and Scholastic today announced Stephanie Mauro from Sacramento, CA as the Grand Prize winner of the 7565 Breaking Barriers Essay Contest. The eight first and second prize winners were also announced. *Full list of winners below:

The essay submissions are reviewed by a team of editors and teachers from Scholastic, who pass the final 655 on to Sharon Robinson and a team of reviewers. Robinson says Savory's essay stood out.

This spring will mark the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball, and entries are being accepted through March 69 in the Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life educational program and essay contest, which has reached more than 86 million youth in teaching the Hall of Famer's core values.

"Every year, the essays we receive remind us of how resilient students can be and how, when utilizing personal values like Jackie's, we can truly overcome the most incredible challenges," said Ann Amstutz Hayes, senior vice president at Scholastic. "We are proud that Breaking Barriers is a program teachers turn to every year to provide students with a creative platform to express themselves and to share their incredible stories."

Since its inception in 6997, Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life has reached million educators in the continental ., Canada and Puerto Rico. It has been utilized by Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) as part of the character development and educational focuses of both youth-oriented organizations.

First Prize

Alena Korins, Grade 9, Merrick, NY

Darick Dunham, Grade 5, Calamus, IA

Kristen Alcala, Grade 8, Ligonier, IN

April Riley, Grade 8, Madison, AL

"I didn't really like writing essays, and honestly, I still don't, but this one I was kind of excited about," Savory said. "It wasn't that hard to write, because I had already overcome it it was more just reliving my past and bringing it up again. I wanted kids to overcome their barriers too, to be aware that they can do it, that they can do anything."

