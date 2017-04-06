NoodleTools

Thesis Statement Format page Quoting websites mla essay formatting

Using parenthetical citations -- that is, citing your sources after the sentences where you have referred to them -- gives your readers a quick reference point to your source. Parenthetical citations also ensure that the information from your sentence (and from the just-cited source) is still clear in your reader's mind when they see your citation, which will make it easier for them to follow up on that source. Of course, following the proper format for these citations will further help your readers since it will keep you from bogging down your sentences with long lists of citations.

Definition and Examples of Quotations in Prose

Check out public and university libraries, businesses, government agencies, as well as contact knowledgeable people in your community.

How to Cite a Website Using MLA Format: 15 Steps (with

6. Is my thesis statement concise and clear?

7. Did I follow my outline? Did I miss anything?

8. Are my arguments presented in a logical sequence?

9. Are all sources properly cited to ensure that I am not plagiarizing?

5. Have I proved my thesis with strong supporting arguments?

6. Have I made my intentions and points clear in the essay?

If it is helpful to you, use a symbol such as "#" to mark the spot where you would like to check back later to edit a paragraph. The unusual symbol will make it easy for you to find the exact location again. Delete the symbol once editing is completed.

For general or background information, check out useful URLs , general information online , almanacs or encyclopedias online such as Britannica. Use search engines and other search tools as a starting point.

BODY - This is where you present your arguments to support your thesis statement. Remember the Rule of 8 , . find 8 supporting arguments for each position you take. Begin with a strong argument, then use a stronger one, and end with the strongest argument for your final point.

A writer must document all information and ideas taken from others, whether quoting that source or putting it in your own words. To do this, you can use in-text citations which point your reader to the exact source on your Works Cited list, as well as the location within that source. For the following example, this usually means citing the author and page (Tan 95).

Devise your own method to organize your notes. One method may be to mark with a different color ink or use a hi-liter to identify sections in your outline, ., IA8b - meaning that the item "Accessing WWW" belongs in the following location of your outline:

Group your notes following the outline codes you have assigned to your notes, ., IA7, IA8, IA9, etc. This method will enable you to quickly put all your resources in the right place as you organize your notes according to your outline.

You will often be asked to write research papers throughout school. These papers are academic and require you to gain knowledge on a topic or subject. You will then formulate a point of view on the topic which you can argue and support through your research with sources, statistics, data, and examples. Most often, you will have to format your paper for the MLA standards. However, some papers which are more scientific and data heavy require an APA formatting. Both styles have some similarities when it comes to the actual typing of the paper. These similarities include 6-inch margins on all sides, page numbers, double-spacing, and 67-point font.

